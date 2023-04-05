State police investigating York County officer-involved shooting

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning involving an officer from Northern York County Regional Police.

According to York County Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech, the first call came into York County 911 around 12:20 a.m. from the 6400 block of Pamadeva Drive in Heidelberg Township.

Details about the incident remained scant Wednesday afternoon.

Northern York County Regional Police spokesperson Lt. Gregg Anderson said all information pertaining to the incident would come from state police. Trooper James Grothey, of Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, said state police would issue more details at a later date.

MORE:York City Police seek woman who allegedly shot at residence

MORE:Summer-like temps heading into Easter weekend

MORE:Suspect in stolen school bus led officers on chase with dead deer in tow: Police

Heidelberg Township is one of the 11 townships and boroughs under the jurisdiction of Northern York County Regional Police.