Officer shoots Hanover man who choked him, state police say

Staff report

A Northern York County Regional Police officer shot a man who was choking him early Wednesday morning in Heidelberg Township, state police said in a news release.

The man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

Northern Regional Police were called to a house in the 6000 block of Pamadeva Road in Heidelberg Township shortly after midnight Wednesday for a domestic-related incident, Pennsylvania State Police said in the release.

An officer said a 38-year-old Hanover man fleeing the scene on a John Deere riding mower on the roadway, police said. The officer tried to pull the man over, but he drove into a field. When the mower became disabled, the man started to run.

The man didn't comply with verbal commands, and when the officer tried to take him into custody, the man choked the officer, according to state police. That's when the officer drew his gun and fired one time, shooting the man in the neck, state police said.

Other officers rendered medical aid, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. He is in critical but stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting.

The man who was shot will be charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, according to the release.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative duty pending a review by the York County District Attorney's Office, police said.