Police looking for suspect in motorcycle theft

Northern York County Regional Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, and now they're looking for the man caught on video making off with the bike early Friday.

Police say the theft occurred around 4:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of Lewisberry Road in Manchester Township.

The suspect stole a 2003 silver Honda CBR motorcycle. According to police, the suspect placed the motorcycle in neutral and pushed it away from the scene. It was recovered approximately 100 yards from where it had been stolen.

The suspect had apparently attempted to hotwire the bike by cutting several wires, police said, but abandoned the bike after an unsuccessful attempt to start it.

Video surveillance captured the thief making off with the bike. If you can identify the suspect or have information about the theft, contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.