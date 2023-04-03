Man pleads guilty to series of rapes over the span of a few months

A Virginia man admitted in court that he raped three women in York County, including two victims during the same week in the summer of 2020.

D’Angelo Manns, 26, pleaded guilty to charges in four separate cases on March 28. The counts included rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and burglary.

These separate cases involved a series of break-ins and attacks in York City and West York Borough in July and September 2020.

Manns first attacked a woman on July 9, 2020, shortly after he walked up to her to apologize for his behavior from an earlier situation, according to charging documents.

Police said he led the victim into an apartment building along West Market Street and tried to fondle her. When she said no, York City police said he strangled her until she passed out, and then molested her.

Two days later, Manns allegedly broke into a home along East Poplar Street and sexually assaulted a victim while she slept. He also held a knife to her neck, police said.

Manns struck again in the early morning hours of Sept. 8.

West York police said he first tried to break into a home in the 1400 block of West Market Street, but he was chased off by a male inside. After fleeing that site, Manns made his way to a home along Filbert Street, about six blocks away, and broke in while the victim slept, according to charging documents.

Similar to the one incident in July, police said he held a knife to the victim’s throat and sexually assaulted her. He then left the house.

West York investigators viewed security video from the area and tracked Manns’ travel from York City to West York and back that morning, charging documents. They said he wore jeans, an orange York High sweatshirt and a surgical mask at the time.

Tips helped police identify him, and he was taken into custody.

West York and York City investigators interviewed Manns that September, and he reportedly admitted to the rapes and break-ins. He told police he was homeless and looking for food, charging documents show.

Three of the criminal cases were filed shortly after the police interview, and a fourth came about a month and a half later. In all, he faced 18 charges, according to court records.

After winding through the court system, Manns pleaded guilty during a hearing last week, admitting to eight of the charges. They included two felony counts of rape, a felony count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, a felony count of strangulation, two felony counts of burglary and one of attempted burglary, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, court documents show.

The 10 other charges were dismissed, including other rape, sexual assault and burglary counts.

Mann is now scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5. Court documents show the term is expected to be capped at 30 to 60 years in prison.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft also ordered a pre-sentence investigation and for Mann to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and a sex offender assessment ahead of the sentencing hearing, according to court documents.

The documents also indicate Manns is from Norfolk, Virginia, while the charging documents from 2020 listed him as either homeless or living at an address in York City.

