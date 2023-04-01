York County man allegedly assaults air marshal

A York County man is accused of assaulting a Federal Air Marshal last summer.

Zachary William Easterly, 38, of Etters was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer for the incident that occurred on Aug. 30, 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

It is alleged that he assaulted a special agent of the Federal Air Marshal Service who was engaged in the performance of his official duties.

If convicted, Easterly faces a maximum possible sentence of one year in prison, a year of supervised release and a $100,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Air Marshal Service, which is an agency of the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration.