Man dies after Thursday morning shooting in York City

A 25-year-old man was shot to death in York City Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Maple Street, according to York City Police.

York County Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech said the man had been shot multiple times and was transported to York WellSpan Hospital. Police said the man died at the hospital shortly before 11 a.m.

Police said that a known suspect remained on the scene and is cooperating with police, but the investigation as to what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip to York City Police through the Crimewatch App, or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. You can also email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.