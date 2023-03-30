Man charged with slamming woman's head on stove, causing brain bleed

A man is facing aggravated assault charges after an alleged attack put his girlfriend in the hospital.

Lower Windsor Township Police charged Todd Yarnell, 50, with that charge as well as two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

According to court documents, the woman stated that on March 19, at their residence in Lower Windsor Township, Yarnell twisted her arm behind her back and banged her head against a stove. EMS workers arrived at the residence and she agreed to go to the hospital.

The woman's daughter, who witnessed what happened, corroborated what the victim told police.

The following day, police learned that the woman was being treated for a subdural hematoma, a build-up of blood on the surface of the brain. It was noted in the court document that the brain bleed was considered a life-threatening injury.

Police also noted that the injury is consistent with victim’s head being slammed against the stove with extreme force.

Yarnell checked the woman out of the hospital against medical advice on March 21, according to the court document, which put the victim at risk for medical complications.

Yarnell was arrested and arraigned March 22 before District Judge John Fishel. Yarnell has been in custody at York County Prison since then, with bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for June 22.