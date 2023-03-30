Juvenile arrested after York City shooting incident

Officers investigating a report of shots fired arrested a juvenile with a gun Wednesday evening in York City.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Voni Grimes Gym in the 100 block of East College Avenue.

Officers who responded to the call found no one had been struck by gunfire, but a juvenile was arrested with a firearm, according to York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz. Age of the suspect was not provided.

It was the second arrest for possession of a firearm in the past week.

On March 22 around 4 p.m., the York City Police made a traffic stop on a silver Nissan Altima for a suspended registration. An investigation revealed the driver was wanted for outstanding warrants, and he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, the driver, whose age was not provided, was found with a 9mm firearm, and he did not possess a license to carry a concealed weapon, police said. He was processed on the outstanding warrants and charged with firearms not to be carried without a license.