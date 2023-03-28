Police searching for suspect in child rape case

A manhunt is underway to find a York City man accused of molesting two children several years ago.

David Ramsey Jr., 40, faces a dozen criminal charges, including child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

According to charging documents, he case was filed March 22 — three years after one of the victims first reported allegations to York City police, and about a year after the second victim came forward.

Ramsey was accused of behaving inappropriately and of touching the children inappropriately, including at least one act of molestation that occurred between 2017-2018 at a home along West North Street, according to details in the criminal complaint.

MORE:Trial postponed in deadly Regal Cinemas shooting

MORE:New charter school eyes vacant Thackston school, years after controversy

MORE:York City asks residents to discuss comprehensive plan at upcoming forums

Other allegations involved food, watching pornography, and punishing the victims if they didn’t touch him inappropriately, the complaint shows.

Police received an assault referral through Childline in February 2022. The victim then reported allegations during an interview two weeks later. Investigators also learned then the other victim had earlier accused Ramsey of sexual abuse during an interview with police in 2020, according to the complaint.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Though the charges were filed last week in district court Judge Joel Toluba’s court last week, Ramsey has not yet been arrested.

A warrant was issued in the case as police seek his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the York City Police tipline at 717-849-2204.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.