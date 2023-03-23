Hospital altercation leads to arrest for 62-year-old man: police

A trip to the emergency room ultimately led to a trip to jail for a 62-year-old Hanover man accused of assaulting hospital staff, police say.

Hanover Borough Police took David Scott Camden, of Hanover, into custody after an alleged altercation with an employee in the emergency room at UPMC Hanover Hospital.

Camden was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Joel Toluba. Besides the aggravated assault charge, Camden is also facing charges of simple assault, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was released on $10,000 bail.

According to court records, police were called to the hospital where they talked to an emergency room technician who was the subject of the assault. The technician told police that Camden, who was a patient at the hospital, began yelling obscenities at him and allegedly stated “I will f*** you up.”

According to police, Camden allegedly picked up a table and attempted to throw it at the technician and other staff, but the technician was able to push the table back down to the floor. Camden picked the table up for a second time and allegedly started swinging it at the technician and other staff members in an attempt to hit them.

The technician then knocked the table to the floor for a second time, police said. At that point, other staff members restrained Camden on the floor.

During the attempt to restrain him, Camden allegedly elbowed the technician several times in the head above the eye, leaving a lump.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for May 2 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Reilly.