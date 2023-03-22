York County man wanted in Dauphin for statutory sexual assault

A York County man is facing a long list of charges in Dauphin County including statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Middletown Borough Police have an arrest warrant and are looking for Trequan Lemont Santiago, 26, of Windsor, for his involvement with the girl late last year.

According to court documents, Santiago allegedly sent a ride-share service to pick up the girl on Dec. 17, 2022, after meeting her on Snapchat. The girl was found at Santiago’s address in Windsor on Dec. 21, 2022, after Middletown Borough Police contacted Pennsylvania State Police in York County to find her after she went missing.

The girl went missing again on Jan. 3. State police again went to Santiago’s home, where they found him in bed with the girl.

In an interview with the girl on Jan. 12, the girl allegedly admitted to authorities that she had intercourse with Santiago on three occasions. She also said that he had given her money via Cash App for snacks and clothes.

Besides using ride-share services to transport the girl to his home, Santiago’s mother picked up the girl on at least one occasion and took her back to Windsor, according to police. His mother, Waselka Santiago, also is facing a charge of luring a child into a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, police said.

Police allege that Santiago conspired via social media and on-line applications to have contact with the victim. They also allege that he conspired to commit these crimes using different methods of transportation against the approval of the victim’s mother to transport the victim to his home for sexual purposes. It was also alleged that Santiago conspired to conceal the victim’s whereabouts from her parents.

Once in custody, Santiago is facing felony charges of various degrees, including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, conspiracy to interfere with the custody of children, conspiracy to conceal the whereabouts of a child, corruption of a minor and trafficking in individuals by recruiting, enticing or soliciting.