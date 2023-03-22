Hanover man tried to rob bank from drive-through lanes, sent stick-up note through pneumatic tube: Police

A bank drive-through window is a convenience for customers. For bank robbers? Maybe not so much.

A Hanover man is facing bank robbery charges after he attempted to rob an Adams County bank from the drive-up lane, even sending a hold-up note to the teller through the bank's pneumatic tube system, according to police.

Rodney Eugene Warner, 58, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder in Adams County. Bail for Warner was set at $5,000, and he was taken to the Adams County Prison after he was unable to post it.

The attempted robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. March 14 at the PNC Bank in the 400 block of West King in Littlestown, according to court documents.

One of the bank tellers told police the man pulled into one of the drive-through lanes in a pickup truck and sent a note through the pneumatic tube system, reading: “This is a hold up. I need cash. $$$$$$. ADHD medical condition. You have 4 seconds to give $$$$$.”

The teller took out bait money and triggered the first alarm. She showed the note to a second teller who sounded a panic alarm. The second teller then showed the note to the bank manager, who locked the bank doors.

The first teller did not send back the bait money to Warner through the tube system, and he drove off.

Security cameras were able to capture a license plate number from the truck, a 2013 Ford. Warner was one of the people whose name was on the truck’s registration. The registration was attached to an address in New Oxford, but the residence was empty.

Police were able to match previous photos of Warner on social media with photos from the bank. Photos of the truck on his social media page also seem to match the truck from the bank robbery. Police got further confirmation from Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg that tied Warner to the truck. He had been stopped by troopers in the vehicle in August 2022.

A preliminary hearing in the case is slated for March 29.