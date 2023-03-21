Red Lion man allegedly took money for home improvement work, didn't finish jobs

A Red Lion man was arraigned Monday on charges connected with home improvement fraud in Lancaster County.

Jonathan Robert Smith, 26, was charged with two counts of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform for two home improvement jobs that date back to 2021 and 2022.

Manheim Township Police filed the original charges against Smith. He was arraigned on the charges in the court of District Judge David P. Miller. After arraignment, Smith posted a $5,000 bond.

According to police, the victims in each case found Smith through Facebook.

The first case took place back on Dec. 22, 2021. It is alleged that Smith received $2,700 to replace a front walkway, steps and patio. Smith cashed the check the same day and said he would return Dec. 29 to start the job, but he did not return, police said. He also told the victims he would return on several other occasions, but he did not return at those times either.

On April 11, 2022, police said, Smith dropped off a worker at the residence for two to three hours, but the work was still not finished.

The victims allegedly attempted to contact Smith on multiple occasions but did not get a response to their calls and texts. Smith eventually blocked their number, police said.

Another victim had a similar experience with Smith, according to court documents. On April 4, 2022, Smith started work on the victim’s garage and received $750 as a down payment, police said. Smith allegedly cashed the check but never returned to finish the work even though the victim tried multiple times to contact him.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 29.

