Md. man arrested for two attempted carjackings in Hanover

A Maryland man was arrested for two attempted carjackings in Hanover Sunday.

Michael Gainer Rothenberg, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arraigned Monday on two counts of criminal attempted robbery of a motor vehicle and one count of theft before Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. Bail for Rothenberg was set at $75,000, and he was then taken to the York County Prison after not being able to post bail.

Rothenberg allegedly tried to steal a Honda Sedan and a GMC pickup while the two drivers were in the vehicles around 5:30 p.m. at the UPMC Hanover Hospital in the 300 block of Highland Avenue, according to court documents.

The first victim told Hanover Borough Police that she was sitting inside her vehicle when Rothenberg came up to her door and told her to get out. Rothenberg allegedly then got in the backseat of the vehicle, told her to get out and leave the keys. The victim started driving to the front of the hospital when Rothenberg jumped out and fled on foot. In the process, Rothenberg took the woman’s purse that contained a $100 check and her Visa card. She was able to describe Rothenberg to the police.

Officers were searching the area for Rothenberg when they came upon the second victim in the 100 block of Penn Street. The second victim told officers she was sitting in the passenger seat of her pickup truck when Rothenberg allegedly got into the driver’s seat and told her to get out. She told officers he told her to leave the keys and get out of the vehicle. She took the keys and then got out of the vehicle as did Rothenberg. The second victim was able to wave down police and pointed in Rothenberg’s direction, who then fled.

Police found Rothenberg nearby, and he was arrested. Police said he had the first victim’s Visa card in his possession.

Rothenberg allegedly told police that he was at UPMC Hanover for treatment but left against medical advice because he said he had to get back to Maryland. He allegedly said he asked other people for money to do so, but no one would help him.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 3 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.