Red Lion man wanted for home improvement fraud

A Red Lion man has been charged with home improvement fraud in Lancaster County.

Manheim Township Police charged Jonathan Robert Smith, 26, with two counts of home improvement fraud that date back to 2021 and 2022. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday and he is still at-large.

According to police, the victims in each case found Smith through Facebook.

The first case took place back on Dec. 22, 2021. It is alleged that Smith received $2,700 to replace a front walkway, steps and patio. Smith cashed the check the same day and said he would return Dec. 29 to start the job but did not return, police said. He also told the victims he would return on several other occasions but did not return at those times either.

On April 11, 2022, police said, Smith dropped off a worker at the residence for two to three hours but did not finish the job.

MORE:Mold-like substances in various shades found at area restaurant

MORE:Investigators zero in on cause of distillery explosion

MORE:East Manchester Township issues burn ban

The victims allegedly attempted to contact Smith on multiple occasions but did not get a response to their calls and texts. Smith eventually blocked their number, police said.

Another victim had a similar experience with Smith. On April 4, 2022, Smith started work on victim’s garage and gave Smith $750 as a down payment. It is also alleged that Smith cashed the check but never returned to finish the work even though the victim tried multiple times to contact him.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Smith should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously through their CRIMEWATCH page.