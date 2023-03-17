Man's death in Manchester Township ruled suicide

The death of a man whose body was found Friday morning along a Manchester Township roadside has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the man was in is 50s. Because it was a suicide, Gay said no other details about the matter will be released.

The man's body was found in the grass near the 200 block of Masonic Drive. York County 911 received a call just after 9:30 a.m. from a woman who said she saw the body as she was walking in the area, according to York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the scene to investigate, as did the York County Coroner’s Office.

