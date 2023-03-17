Man's body found in Manchester Township

A man's body was found Friday morning in the grass along a street in Manchester Township.

York County 911 received a call just after 9:30 a.m. from a woman who said she saw the body in the 200 block of Masonic Drive, according to York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the scene to investigate, as did the York County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story. More details to come.