Teen accused of shooting 70-year-old man in his own yard

An 18-year-old has been arrested in Monday's shooting of a 70-year-old man who was standing in his York City yard.

Amire Chavers, of York City, is facing a host of charges related to the shooting in the 500 block of Madison Avenue, including: three counts of criminal attempted aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license.

Bail was set at $25,000 by Magisterial District Court Judge Scott Gross. Unable to make bail, Chavers was booked into the York County Prison.

The victim was standing in his yard just before 6:30 p.m. when he was struck twice by gunfire, once in the arm and once in the buttocks. York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said the man was not the intended target of the gunfire.

This was the fourth shooting in York City this year. One of those was fatal.

The man victim taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 28 before Magisterial District Court Judge James Morgan.