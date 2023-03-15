Police seek vehicle that struck 11-year-old girl

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run crash that injured an 11-year-old girl.

The crash occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 6400 block of Brodbeck Road in Manheim Township.

The girl was riding her bike on Brodbeck Road when the vehicle traveling east struck the girl with the passenger side mirror. The girl was wearing her helmet at the time. She was taken to the hospital by her parents with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pieces of the vehicle’s mirror were found at the scene and investigators determined that the vehicle was a 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord, silver in color. Investigators are continuing to locate the vehicle and the driver.

If you have any information regarding this crash, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.