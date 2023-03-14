Police arrest suspect in shooting of 70-year-old man

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a 70-year-old man Monday in York City.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz confirmed the suspect surrendered Tuesday morning, but he would not identify the person or say what charges they are facing.

Lentz said no more information would be released Tuesday.

The 70-year-old man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Madison Avenue in York City.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This was the fourth shooting in York City this year. One of those was fatal.

— This is a developing story. Check back for more information.