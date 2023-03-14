Man was acting erratically before he stabbed woman, witness says

A man charged with stabbing a 41-year-old woman last week in York City was said to be acting erratically before the incident happened.

According to court documents, Richard Walter Moore, 45, stabbed the woman in back of the left leg around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block in Market Street. The wound, police said, was bleeding heavily, and officers applied a tourniquet. The woman was taken to WellSpan York Hospital by ambulance to be treated.

A witness, police said, was standing in the sidewalk on Market Street when a man walked by who was acting erratically and talking about stabbing someone and waving a knife around. The man passed the witness and continued walking west on West Market Street.

The witness said several seconds later he heard the victim scream and saw the man fleeing the area. The person assisted the woman until police arrived.

Police located a number of videos of the attacker fleeing the area, the court document said, which helped develop Moore as a suspect. The witness identified Moore in a photo lineup as the stabber.

Moore was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He was arraigned on Saturday before Judge Thomas Harteis. Bail was set at $50,000. Moore was taken to York County Prison after he was unable to make bail.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for March 24 before Judge Joel Toluba.