70-year-old man shot in York City

Staff report

A 70-year-old man was shot in York City on Monday evening, police said.

York City Police were called to the 500 block of Madison Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The man was treated at a local hospital, and his wound is not considered life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact York City Police by submitting a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or calling the department at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

