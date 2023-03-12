Arrest made in York City stabbing

York City Police on Saturday arrested a man they said stabbed a woman downtown a day earlier.

Richard Moore, 45, was arrested on Saturday, York City Police said.

The stabbing took place just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Market Street. The woman, 41, received injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Moore's arrest occurred not long after police released a surveillance photo and asked for help finding the assailant.

Moore is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to online court records. He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Thomas Herteis and confined to York County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24 before District Judge Joel Toluba.

