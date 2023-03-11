York City Police seek stabbing suspect

York City Police investigators are seeking help identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old woman Friday.

The stabbing took place just before 1:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Market Street, leaving the woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. All tips will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip directly by email to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Tips can also be submitted through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.