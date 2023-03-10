Murder charge added in beating death case

A murder charge now hangs over one of three men accused of helping beat another man to death in the street last year.

Na’Qui Johnson, 20, Sinsere Overton, 21, and Daniel Mamary, 20, are each charged with attacking Zachary Young in groups in the 200 block of West Jackson Street the night of May 25, 2022.

The 35-year-old Young died from blunt force injuries to his head, though investigators said he also had numerous injuries to his body, arms and legs.

Several people were involved in three rounds of assaults on Young, according to investigators. But the charges fell on Overton, Johnson and Mamary as police allege they inflicted the most severe and lethal injuries.

Overton, of York City, and Johnson were initially charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy for their alleged roles in Young’s death.

Johnson, of York City, now faces a third-degree murder charge, which replaced the homicide count after his case advanced into the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Mamary, of Springettsbury Township, is charged with counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and conspiracy.

Leading up to the beatings, Young was apparently homeless and caught trespassing in a rooming house along West Jackson that night, according to investigators.

A man confronted him at the house, and then followed him while calling 911 as Young left and walked down the block, York City police said in charging documents.

The two headed toward a group of people, which allegedly included Johnson and Mamary, while they were outside and heading to a party at a nearby house. The man called out to the group to stop Young. And some of them did as police said they pushed Young to the ground, and then punched and kicked him while he was down and even as the man on the phone told them to stop, according to charging documents.

The group stopped the attack after a couple minutes and dispersed, police alleged. Young struggled to get back to his feet and leave. Johnson and Mamary then returned while joined by Overton, and they allegedly attacked Young a second time.

Mamary later allegedly admitted to police he punched and kicked Young. He also allegedly took photos or a video of the situation, charging documents show.

Young was knocked out, and when he came to again, police said he reached for a backpack and a cigarette rolling machine fell out.

Overton, Johnson and Mamary allegedly returned, and investigators said Overton and Johnson led the third and final attack.

Witnesses told police they heard Johnson cursing Young for breaking into houses, and that Overton’s blows were “really loud” while he was “hitting him so hard,” charging documents show.

Witness descriptions and statements during the investigation helped police identify Overton, Johnson and Mamary as primary suspects in the attack, charging documents show.

The three were initially charged last November, six months after Young died.

Johnson and Mamary’s cases have since advanced out of a district court and went into the county’s common pleas system to potentially face a jury trial.

Johnson was formally arraigned Wednesday. His next hearing is set for May 8. Mamary waived his arraignment hearing, and his next hearing is scheduled for April 18, court documents show.

Overton’s case is still in a district court as he waits for his preliminary hearing.

His original court date before Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. in February was postponed due to a scheduling conflict. The hearing is now set for April 6, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.