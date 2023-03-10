Coroner IDs York City homicide victim

A 19-year-old man found shot to death in York City Wednesday has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

Jandel Cruz, of York City, was found dead in the 700 block of Kelly Drive at about 7 a.m. An autopsy performed Thursday on Cruz revealed he died as a result of a gun shot wound to the head, the coroner reported.

York City Police responded to a report of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday and found a Cruz lying dead outside. Police say the Fireside neighborhood seems to be an isolated incident of targeted violence.

York County Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the death. The autopsy was performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York County Police are still investigating the incident.

Detectives are investigating the death, and anyone with information should contact the York City Police Department through the tip line at 717-849-2204; email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.