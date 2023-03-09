Three charged in 2018 York City shooting death

Three men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the 2018 shooting death in York City of Phillip Banks.

Banks, 20, was killed May 21, 2018, in the first block of North Franklin Street in York City. Banks had just been released from state prison on May 1 when he was shot multiple times around 4 p.m.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy charges were filed against Antonio Jones, 22, of York City; Trayquan Robinson, 23 of North York; and Tyler Orr, 26, of York Township.

The charges follow an investigation by the York City Police, the district attorney’s office and a recommendation by the York County Investigating Grand Jury. The charges were approved by Grand Jury Supervising Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Jones and Robinson were arraigned on those charges Tuesday in the court Magisterial District Court Judge Thomas Harteis and were denied bail. Both are currently being held at the York County Prison.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Orr, according to the district attorney’s office. Anyone with information on Orr’s whereabouts is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

MORE:York County Prison set to receive body cams, communications equipment

MORE:New front opens in Think Loud legal saga as Bill Hynes files defamation suit

MORE:'Irish for a day': York City St. Patrick's parade to return after three-year absence

“The grand jury presentment provides an overview of evidence presented in this case, including testimony of witnesses and footage from multiple surveillance videos,” Sunday said, in a statement.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In a written statement, York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said the arrests reflect the commitment to seeking justice "no matter how long it takes."

"The community deserves that level of tenacity from both its officers and prosecutors,” Muldrow said. “That's what they're getting and it's making a difference.”