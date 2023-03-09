Hanover man charged with choking 11-year-old son

A Hanover man is facing strangulation charges, among others, in connection with an alleged altercation involving his 11-year-old son.

Keith Allen Gable, 47, was arrested by Hanover Borough Police shortly after the incident that occurred in the 300 block of West Walnut Street on Sunday. Gable was arraigned on second-degree felony strangulation charges and first-degree misdemeanor assault and endangering the welfare of children charges Monday before Judge Joel Toluba. Gable posted a $10,000 bail following the arraignment.

According to court records, an officer was called to the home around 9:30 p.m. The victim told the officer that Gable pushed him against a door and allegedly placed his hand around his neck. The boy told police that Gable was allegedly pushing and squeezing on his neck, making it hard to breathe during the domestic incident.

Police said the victim told the officer this happened during a disagreement over an internet router. The officer noted in the court documents of observing red bruising on the boy’s neck.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled March 16 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Reilly.

