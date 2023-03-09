After getting 10-to-20 years in stabbing case, man alleges court allowed jury bias

A York City man plans to fight his assault conviction from a stabbing case with allegations of unfair jury bias against him.

Syied Drummond, 45, was sentenced to 10-to-20 years in state prison after the jury in his trial found him guilty of stabbing and injuring Javier Rivera, of York, during a confrontation in August 2020.

With the verdict, Drummond was convicted of two felony aggravated assault counts and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The jury, though, acquitted him of attempted first-degree murder, the most serious charge in the case.

His attorney said he acted in self-defense when he and Rivera fought.

And Chief Deputy Public Defender Diana Spurlin intends to challenge the convictions as she alleges court decisions unfairly weighted evidence in the prosecution’s favor.

“We plan to appeal rulings that allowed the Commonwealth to present certain evidence we believed unfairly prejudiced the jury, and rulings that prevented the defense from introducing evidence that would have given the jury a more accurate picture of the facts of this case,” Spurlin told The Dispatch.

The York County District Attorney’s Office did not provide a comment.

MORE:Court dates coming for men charged after furniture store shooting

MORE:New front opens in Think Loud legal saga as Bill Hynes files defamation suit

MORE:'Please, dear Lord, fix this': School district grapples with bullying controversy

Northern York County Regional Police alleged Drummond and Rivera had an ongoing disagreement, which involved at least one previous fight, leading up the Aug. 16 incident.

Drummond went into the Up North Barbershop in the 1100 block of North George Street while Rivera was working inside, police said.

Rivera felt tension and went outside. Drummond followed him out, according to charging documents, and the situation boiled into a fight.

In the process, investigators said Drummond stabbed Rivera six or seven times in the torso, and then fled the scene. A co-worker drove Rivera to a local hospital for treatment.

Drummond’s case went to trial in January in Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness’ court. After four days, the jury’s verdict came down on the 26th.

Drummond was then sentenced during a hearing Wednesday.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Spurlin said the 10-to-20-year prison term covered the one charge of aggravated assault as an attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference. The other two counts were considered lesser-included offenses.

She said Drummond got the maximum penalty for the charge, and she disagrees with the decision.

“We are disappointed that the statutory maximum penalty of 10-20 years was imposed. We don't feel this sentence accurately reflects his conduct in this case,” Spurlin said.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.