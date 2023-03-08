Sobriety checkpoint in York County next week

The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting at least one sobriety checkpoint in York County from March 15 through March 22..

The checkpoint will be in place at an undisclosed location in the county, according to police.

State police along with local municipal police departments will be manning the checkpoint.

The checkpoint is being set up in a continuing effort to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities from alcohol- and drug-related crashes and reduce the number of DUI incidences in the county.