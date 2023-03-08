Man arrested twice for DUI in a matter of hours, police say

It was a tough night for a York Haven man, who was arrested for alleged DUI twice in a matter of a few hours.

Newberry Township Police originally arrested Zachary Hunter Heckard, 23, after a traffic stop at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on the first block of Pennsylvania Avenue near Third Street, and he was taken to the York County Booking Center to be processed for driving under the influence.

Heckard called York County 911 at about 2:30 a.m. to report problems operating his vehicle at the scene of the original traffic stop. According to police, the call came shortly after his release from the booking center.

When officers arrived to assist Heckard, police said they determined that he was trying to operate the vehicle again while intoxicated. The officers arrested Heckard again for another DUI offense.

Charges were filed for both offenses, and Heckard is awaiting a preliminary hearing on those charges.

