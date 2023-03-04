Woman sentenced to prison for faking 5-year-old's illness

A York County woman was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for a scheme in which she faked a story that her 5-year-old adopted daughter was seriously ill.

Shelley Noreika, 49, of Dillsburg received that sentence from U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo for making false statements relating to health care matters.

The scheme took place while Noreika was living in Newville in Cumberland County back in 2020. She pleaded guilty to the charges back in June.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which announced the sentence Friday, Noreika made false statements to health care providers that put the 5-year-old through unnecessary medical treatment and downstream insurers incurred monetary losses in the six-figures.

Noreika admitted to investigators that she told her daughter to pretend and fake having a seizure while the woman videotaped her. According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, she sent the video clip to a pediatric neurologist along with false statements about her daughter’s medical condition. She also made those same false statements about the seizures to other health care providers.

Both the government and the woman’s defense counsel said the Noreika’s conduct was consistent with a disorder formerly known as munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury to a person under their care, to gain attention and sympathy for themselves.

While that may have been the case, Noreika used the fake illness to receive enhanced Medicare and adoption subsidies for taking care of a medically ill child. She also used the fake illness to seek donations from local organizations and through online fundraising.

In addition to the 30-month prison sentence, the court ordered Noreika to serve three years of supervised release following incarceration, to pay a fine of $500 and restitution of $137,710.86 to the victims of the offense.

Noreika is no longer in care of her adopted daughter, but still faces related state charges, which are pending.