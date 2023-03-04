State police looking missing York County teen

Pennsylvania State Police in York County are looking for a teenage girl who went missing Thursday.

Troop J in York is looking for Emily Sweatt, 17, of Stewartstown. She left her residence in the 3000 block of Stewartstown Road in Hopewell Township sometime between 2 and 6 p.m.

Police say that she has been known to travel to the York City area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the state police at 717-428-1011.