Men allegedly involved in furniture store shooting arraigned on charges

Two men allegedly involved in a shooting incident at a Springettsbury furniture store last week were arraigned on various charges Thursday night.

Kirk Olivier, 20, of Columbia and Michael Whitt, 23, were both arraigned on charges before Magisterial Court Judge Barry Bloss.

Olivier was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault, both first-degree felonies, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Bail was set at $100,000, which he posted.

Whitt, meanwhile, was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm prohibited, both first-degree misdemeanors. Bail for Whitt was set at $100,000, which he posted.

Both men were wanted after an incident at the Price Buster Furniture Store in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway Feb. 24,

An apparent ongoing conflict between the two men escalated over two days until Springettsbury Township Police said one man shot and injured the other man at a furniture store.

Whitt went to a hospital with multiple injuries following the incident.

Olivier allegedly opened fire with a pistol when he saw Whitt walk into Price Busters Discount Furniture after 11 a.m., Springettsbury Township Police said in charging documents.

Both men fled the area before officers arrived.

The incident appeared to build from a confrontation between the two in York City the night before when Whitt slapped Olivier at the Smoke and Chill in the 100 block of East Princess Street.

Olivier scrambled to the back of the store, and Whitt followed him and pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants, police said. Olivier escaped, and Whitt tucked the gun back in his pants and left, the charging documents say.

Nearly 16 hours later, Olivier was at Price Busters when Whitt walked in, police said while citing security camera footage. When Olivier saw Whitt, police said, he pulled a gun this time and started shooting at Whitt.

Investigators later found Whitt at a local hospital where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, according to charging documents. Police said Whitt stated he was shot at the furniture store.

Preliminary hearings for both men are set for March 16.