Three juveniles arrested in York County after chase from Maryland

A stolen vehicle chase that started in Maryland ended in York County Tuesday with Pennsylvania State Police troopers apprehending three juvenile suspects.

Troopers from the York County barracks were notified just before 5:30 p.m. by the Baltimore County Sheriff’s Department that a stolen vehicle was seen traveling north on Interstate 83 toward the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line.

A state police trooper observed the vehicle and activated sirens and lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to head north.

The vehicle eventually exited at Leader Heights and eventually came to a stop near a field. All three occupants fled on foot but were apprehended by state police troopers.

The three juveniles were taken into custody and found to be in possession of marijuana. They were all transported to the state police barracks in Loganville, where they were all identified and released to the custody of their parents.

Charges for fleeing and eluding, drug possession and receiving stolen property will be filed against the three juveniles.