York County man tried to smother 92-year-old father at hospital, police say

A York County man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges for allegedly trying to kill his 92-year-old father by covering his face with a blanket.

John Stoll Jr., 58, of Wellsville, was arrested by East Pennsboro Police after he allegedly attacked his father inside a patient room at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill on Sunday.

Stoll was arraigned on attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation charges on Monday in front of Magisterial Court Judge Christopher Delozier. Bail was set at $250,000. Stoll was transported to the Cumberland County Jail after he was unable to post bail.

According to court documents, police arrived at the hospital just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they interviewed the staff member that witnessed the event. The witness told police she saw John Stoll Jr. covering his father’s face, allegedly in an attempt to kill him. The witness yelled at Stoll Jr. in an attempt to stop the assault on the elder Stoll.

Stoll Jr. then fled, and police found him sitting in his truck outside the hospital. They detained him and took him back to the police station to be interviewed. During the interview, police said that Stoll Jr. denied attempting to injure his father. After further questioning, Stoll Jr. told police he placed a blanket over his father’s face for about 30 seconds.

Stoll Jr. allegedly told officers he was attempting to kill his father and also stated that his father was gasping for air at the time of the assault.

Stoll Jr. is in custody at Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $250,000, according to online records. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson.

