York County man allegedly tried to kill 92-year-old father

A York County man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges for allegedly trying to kill his 92-year-old father.

John Stoll Jr., 58, of Wellsville was arrested by East Pennsboro Police after he allegedly attacked his father inside a patient room at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill on Sunday.

Stoll was arraigned on attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and strangulation charges on Monday in front of Magisterial Court Judge Christopher Delozier. Bail was set at $250,000. Stoll was transported to the Cumberland County Jail after he was unable to post bail.

According to police, a staff member witnessed the incident and stopped the assault.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 15 in front of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson.