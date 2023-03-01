Spring Garden Police seek help with cold-case robberies

Spring Garden Police are looking for help in solving a pair of robberies that occurred in January 2022.

Police said investigators suspect believed both robberies were done by the same person.

The first occurred around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022, at A-Plus Sunoco located in the 1300 block of Mount Rose Avenue. The second occurred around 8 p.m. Jan. 12, 2022 at a Family Dollar in the 1000 block of Mount Rose Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black or dark gray knit hat during both robberies. He was driving a silver mid-2000s Honda Odyssey minivan.

The man is believed to have been involved in similar crimes in the York area in early 2022.

If you have information about the identity of the man or information that may help investigators, call Detective Dony Harbaught at 717-843-0851 or email DHarbaugh@sgtpd.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking on the Submit a Tip button on the CRIMEWATCH website at www.sgtpd.org.