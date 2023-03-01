Man pleaded guilty for his role in fatal robbery. Now he's an alleged probation no-show

One of the men involved in the robbery plot that led to the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit two years ago faces trouble in the case again.

Michael Page Stewart, 24, was hit with a probation violation this month on allegations he never reported to probation as part of the sentence for his role in the robbery.

Stewart was among six people who went to a home in the 300 block of Smyser Street to carry out the plan the night of May 3, 2021. One of the people, Ryan Strada, accused a man in the house of stealing a pound of marijuana from him, and the goal was to take it back.

Police alleged Stewart infiltrated the house with three of the people — Oscar Cook, Phillip Sullivan II and Jaden Landis — by showing up and hanging out with people inside, including Spirit, for about an hour.

Ryan Strada and his brother Nicholas then arrived and entered the house. Ryan started fighting a person inside while Nicholas pointed a gun to keep people back.

Spirit, however, didn’t stand back, but walked toward the brothers in an attempt to get them out of the house, according to police.

Nicholas shot Spirit once in the chest, and the 41-year-old died a couple of hours later.

Most of the group fled the house after the shooting. They were charged later as the investigation progressed.

The charges have led to guilty pleas by five of the suspects, including Stewart, since last August.

Stewart admitted on Nov. 14 to misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment. He was sentenced to five years of probation for both charges.

Terms also included orders for him to undergo mental health and drug and alcohol evaluations.

However, according to York County’s Adult Probation and Parole Department, Stewart never reported to staff to begin his probation.

In a court petition filed Feb. 3, the department said Stewart had 48 hours to report probation for an intake after he was sentenced, but he allegedly didn’t show.

Three letters were also mailed to him and went unanswered. He also allegedly failed to appear at an administrative hearing Jan. 25 to discuss the situation, the petition alleged.

The department called for York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Prendergast to find Stewart violated his probation, and then recommended a parole sentence of about one to two years, the document shows.

If Stewart reports to the court and completes an intake process, the petition calls for renewing the original sentence.

Civil court documents also show he owes $4,286 in costs and fees from the case.

A letter about the amount was sent to an address associated with Stewart in Newberry Township. But it was returned to the York County Prothonotary's Office as undelivered and with a message that Stewart no longer resides at the address, a Tuesday court filing showed.

On the alleged probation violation, Judge Prendergast is now scheduled to hold a hearing March 27.

A notice sent to Stewart about the hearing also went undelivered, court documents show.

Of the four other defendants who pleaded guilty after Spirit’s death: Nicholas Strada admitted to third-degree murder, and Ryan Strada admitted to a conspiracy to commit robbery count.

Sullivan admitted to misdemeanor conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment counts. And Landis pleaded guilty Monday to felony conspiracy to commit burglary.

Cook has a hearing set for April 19 in his case. It was delayed Monday to give him more time to complete a mental health evaluation.

