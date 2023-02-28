One in custody, another at-large in connection with Days Inn shooting

One suspect has surrendered and another has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Days Inn that left two men wounded.

Marvin Slaughter Jr., 35, of York City turned himself in last week for the shooting that left a 41-year-old man with gunshot wound to the head and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wound to the leg, Northern York County Region Police said.

Slaughter was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, person prohibited from carrying a firearm and recklessly endangering another.

He was arraigned on those charges Thursday before Magisterial Court Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf. Bail was set at $250,000 and Slaughter was taken to York County Prison after being unable to post bail.

Police are still looking for Brian Jackson Jr., 22, of York City in connection with the shooting.

Jackson has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, person prohibited from carrying a firearm and recklessly endangering another.

Both men are wanted for the Feb. 21 shooting at the Days Inn located in the 300 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 41-year-old man lying the hotel courtyard with a gunshot wound to the head and the 21-year-old in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both men were taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment. Police described the 41-year-old's wound as life-threatening.

Police said they suspect this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through their tip line at 717-467-TELL (8355) or email tips@nycprd.org. Case # 2023-007798