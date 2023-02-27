Robber takes $2,000 from Red Lion smoke shop, police say

A robber got away with $2,000 from a smoke shop in Red Lion on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State troopers responded to a reported robbery at A2Z Smoke Shop, 57 N Main St, Red Lion, around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

A store employee told troopers a man with a handgun entered the shop and demanded cash from the register. The robber took the cash drawer from the register containing $2,000, according to state police.

The robber is a 5-foot-10-inch Black man, around 160 pounds, who wore a white mask, black hoodie, white undershirt, black sweatpants and white shoes. He fled the store and was last seen heading east on Church Lane.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Pennsylvania State Police York Station at 717-428-1011 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-472-8477 or www.p3tips.com/107.

