Man jail-bound for role in plot that led to fatal shooting

A Manchester Township man admitted he was part of a plot to steal marijuana from a York City home two years ago — a plot which escalated into gunfire and a person’s death.

Jaden Landis, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the theft plan which led to the killing of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit in May 2021.

He was one of six people charged in the case, and with his admission, he became the fifth to plead guilty. The last defendant, Oscar Cook, sought more time Monday while he works to finish a mental health evaluation.

Landis will do several months of jail time as a result of his plea agreement but said the agreement was a good deal for him considering the circumstances.

“In the future, I hope you’ll pick your friends more carefully,” Judge Kathleen Prendergast told him. “You have a bright future ahead of you if you make different choices.”

Landis fell in with Cook, brothers Ryan and Nicholas Strada, Michael Stewart and Phillip Sullivan II as a plan formed to infiltrate a home and rob a man to take back a pound of marijuana that Ryan Strada alleged was stolen from him, according to investigators and past guilty pleas.

The night of May 3, Sullivan drove Landis, Stewart and Cook to the house in the 300 block of Smyser Street. The hung out with the people inside, including Spirit, for about an hour and a half, except for a short stretch when Landis and Sullivan went to McDonald’s, police said.

Cook went outside and met the Strada brothers when they pulled up at close to 11:20 p.m., police said.

He then allegedly walked back in, and when the doorknob jiggled behind him, a person in the house locked it. But Landis, police said in charging documents, unlocked the door and opened it.

The Strada brothers entered, and Ryan fought a man in the house while Nicholas pointed a gun to keep everyone else back.

Spirit, though, didn’t back down but walked toward the brothers in an attempt to get them out of the house, according to police.

Nicholas fired his gun in the heat of the moment, and Spirit was shot once in the chest. The 41-year-old died a couple hours later in the early morning of May 4.

Most of the group fled the house after the shooting.

Charges followed soon after as police investigated.

Four of the men involved, including the Strada brothers, pleaded guilty to their roles in the case last year.

Landis’ plea came during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas as he admitted to a felony count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Charges of robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Judge Prendergast then sentenced him to 6-23 months at York County Prison, followed by three years of probation. She also ordered him to have no contact with the Strada brothers, Cook, Sullivan and Stewart.

MORE:Robber takes $2,000 from Red Lion smoke shop, police say

MORE:$100K pledged toward saving Hoke House from demolition

MORE;'Like a sitting duck': Parents, students, teachers complain about violence, vandalism at Northeastern Middle School

Landis’ attorney, Charles Hobbs, said he received his high school diploma, underwent mental health therapy and has been working at a local restaurant while free on bail.

“He’s been working real hard in righting the ship here,” Hobbs said.

Prendergast agreed to let him report to the jail to begin his sentence March 31. Hobbs explained the month would give Landis time to work out an arrangement with his employer so he can do his time and then return to work after at least six months.

Hobbs noted Landis also intends to apply through the prison to enter a work release program.

Cook, meanwhile, is due to return to court on April 19.

The 21-year-old Spring Garden Township man remains charged with robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

His attorney, Ron Gross, said Monday that a doctor did the bulk of a mental health evaluation with Cook in September, but the remainder still needs to be completed before the case is resolved.

Gross described the situation as being on the 10-yard line.

“We’re really at a standstill,” he said.

Judge Prendergast gave him the additional time to finish the evaluation.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

As for the other four men:

Ryan Strada, 22, of Manchester Township, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and to charges in three other unrelated cases last August. Counts of second-degree murder, robbery and burglary were dismissed. He is currently in a state prison, serving a 10-20-year sentence.

Nicholas Strada, 19, of York City, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery last August. A second-degree murder count was dropped in exchange. He was then sentenced to 12-25 years at a state prison.

Sullivan, 20, of Lititz, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment in November. He was sentenced to five years of probation. He also faces a trial in Lancaster County while charged with several counts stemming from a fatal DUI hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy in July 2021.

Michael Stewart, 24, of Harrisburg, also pleaded guilty in November to misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit theft and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to five years of probation.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.