Two warrants issued in connection with furniture store shooting

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in connection with a shooting Friday at a furniture store in Springettsbury Township.

Warrants have been issued for Kirk Olivier, 20, of Columbia, and Michael Whitt, 23, of York City, in connection with the shooting at Price Buster Discount Furniture on Industrial Highway, according to a statement from Springettsbury Township Police,

Olivier has been charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the case. Whitt has been charged with simple assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police did not state the motive for the incident.

Springettsbury Township Police officers were dispatched to the furniture store, located in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway, around 11 a.m.

Officers entered the building and cleared the building of any active threat. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

The initial investigation revealed that several shots were fired and that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Officers from Springettsbury and neighboring departments searched the area for the suspect, but he was not found and police cleared the area for any additional threats around 4 p.m.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Corporal Russell Schauer with the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.