Police investigating shooting incident at York County furniture store

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springettsbury Township.

The incident was at the Price Buster Furniture in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway, according to dispatchers. So far, there were no reports of any victims.

The road in front of the store has been cordoned off as police search for a potential suspect. Police are also seeking a black sedan that left the area at a high rate of speed.

The store was evacuated after incident, dispatchers said. Police set up a command post in the area as they search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

