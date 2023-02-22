Two shot at Manchester Township hotel

Police are looking for a suspect who shot two men at a Days Inn in Manchester Township Tuesday.

Officers from Northern York County Regional Police responded to the call at the hotel located in the 300 block Arsenal Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the courtyard of the hotel. The second victim, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs, was located in a private vehicle leaving the scene.

Police described the 41-year-old's injuries as life-threatening.

Both men were taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black clothing and a facemask. Police believe that both men were targeted in this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through their tipline at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycprd.org. The case number is 2023-007798.