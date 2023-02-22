Dueling weather fronts will to extremes in York County
CRIME

Two shot at Manchester Township hotel

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Police are looking for a suspect who shot two men at a Days Inn in Manchester Township Tuesday. 

Officers from Northern York County Regional Police responded to the call at the hotel located in the 300 block Arsenal Road around 5:30 p.m. 

Police found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the courtyard of the hotel. The second victim, a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs, was located in a private vehicle leaving the scene. 

MORE:Historic Modernaire Motel could be replaced with shopping center

MORE:Two arrested for robbery of 23-year-old man in Manchester Township

MORE:Authorities still investigating cause of destructive Red Lion blaze

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Days Inn & Suites in the 300 block of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Police described the 41-year-old's injuries as life-threatening. 

Both men were taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment. 

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black clothing and a facemask. Police believe that both men were targeted in this incident.  

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. 

Anyone with information should contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department through their tipline at 717-467-TELL(8355) or email tips@nycprd.org. The case number is 2023-007798.