Charges upgraded in case of Cousler Park slaying

A York City teen now faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting at Cousler Park's basketball court in 2021.

Elijah Penn, 19, took his first steps toward a potential jury trial Tuesday, when he was arraigned into the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Investigators allege he killed Justin Griffith when he opened fire during a confrontation at the Manchester Township public park on the night of July 5, 2021.

The 20-year-old Griffith and at least two other people, including a man named Donald Dent, were playing basketball as a group of masked guys, wearing warm clothes in 95-degree heat, walked up to his team and confronted them on the court, police said.

Penn then allegedly started firing multiple times, according to court records. Griffith was shot once in the back and killed. Dent was shot in the foot.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Investigators collected 16 9mm shell casings from the scene, police said.

Penn, who was 17 years old at the time, fled the scene and went to a relative’s home in Hellam Township. Investigators alleged he later talked to multiple people about the shooting and took credit for it. A witness also allegedly identified him at the scene.

Police believe Griffith, of Spring Garden Township, wasn’t a target in the incident.

A York County grand jury investigated the evidence and recommended prosecutors charge Penn in the case.

MORE:Escalating family dispute led to shooting death, investigators say

MORE:Two arrested in robbery of 23-year-old man in Manchester Township

MORE:Narcan-resistant drug reaches York County: 'Nobody was prepared for this'

Initial counts of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were filed in January. Penn’s case then advanced out of a district court a few weeks later.

The homicide charges were upgraded to first-degree murder and attempted murder ahead of Penn’s arraignment, according to court documents.

His next hearing is now scheduled for April 19. Penn remains in York County Prison without bail.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.