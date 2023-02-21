Fight leads to shooting death of York City teen in Adams County: police

A physical altercation in a Conewago Township home led to the shooting death of a York City teen.

Connor Mays, 16, of York City was shot and killed Sunday after he and David Galemore, 21, of Hanover got into a fight at a home in the 300 block of Third Street in the Adams County community.

A Conewago Township Police officer was dispatched to the home just after 2 p.m. Upon the officer's arrival, another 16-year-old boy at the scene told the officer he needed help, according to court documents. After the officer went inside the home, he found Mays lying dead just inside the door.

The teen, who witnessed the altercation, told the officer that Galemore came into the residence and started fighting with Mays. According to police, the witness said Galemore took out a handgun and shot Mays repeatedly.

The witness later told police that he was upstairs in the bathroom when Mays said he thought he heard someone coming through the window. Mays ran downstairs. By the time the witness got downstairs, Mays and Galemore were involved in a fight. According to police, the witness then saw Galemore allegedly pulling out the handgun and heard multiple gunshots.

Galemore was charged with criminal homicide in the case. He was arraigned on those charges Monday before Judge Christopher Snyder in the court of Magisterial District Court Judge Matthew Harvey. Galemore was denied bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled before Harvey on March 1.