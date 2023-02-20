Glen Rock man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Glen Rock man has admitted he had child pornography at his home.

James Sheaf IV, 42, was charged with 10 felony counts of child porn possession last May following a Pennsylvania State Police investigation. He will face sentencing later this spring.

A trooper, working as part of an internet crimes task force, alleged someone attempted to download a file known to have pornographic images off a peer-to-peer file sharing program in November 2021. An IP address from the computer possessing the file led to Sheaf’s home address, police alleged.

Investigators searched his home last March and found a computer that police said held 931 photo files and two video files showing child porn.

Sheaf pleaded guilty to two of the counts against him Feb. 14 during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas. The other eight were dismissed, court documents show.

Judge Kathleen Prendergast ordered a pre-sentence investigation during the plea hearing, according to court documents. She also ordered Sheaf to undergo a sexual offender assessment.

Prendergast then scheduled a hearing to sentence Sheaf on May 17.

Sheaf remains free on a $10,000 unsecured bail, court documents show.

