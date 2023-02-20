Escalating family dispute led to shooting death, investigators say

Relatives were apparently poised to fight as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve in York City.

Their dispute escalated into an alleged ambush, investigators say, with gunshots fired from a U-Haul van as it passed a group of people at the corner of West Jackson and South Newberry streets.

In the chaos, one person from the group fell: 18-year-old Amiya Paige, a young York City woman who died from a gunshot wound to the back. Police said she was shot multiple times.

Paige may not have been the target, however.

The dispute instead seemed centered on the suspected shooter, Alajah Holmes, and a family member, Jessazhia Mayes, according to court testimony and charging documents.

The 19-year-old Holmes is charged with counts of homicide and attempted murder as she heads to count-level court where she could face a jury trial.

“I was just expecting to fight her, and I expected that to be it,” Mayes said, as she testified Thursday during a district court hearing.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

She described how she was supposed to meet Holmes at Newberry and Jackson. She didn’t see her there at first, not until the white U-Haul van pulled forward from a stop sign and into the intersection.

Mayes estimated she was about 20 steps from the van when the passenger side window came down. Holmes spoke from a ski mask over her face.

“She said: ‘I told you b------ that I have something for you,’” Mayes alleged.

Holmes allegedly opened fire, and Mayes said she heard three shots.

She ran when she heard the shots and pushed a sister to run with her, she testified. But when Mayes looked back, she saw Paige, who she called her aunt, was down after getting shot.

Mayes said the ski mask over Holmes didn’t hide her voice, and she already knew her face.

“I recognized her, and I heard her voice,” she said.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Paige was pronounced dead at York Hospital about 50 minutes later, according to charging documents.

Jordan Mongold drove the U-Haul van while Holmes rode on the passenger seat. A third person rode in the van on the floor, he said, but he didn’t know who she was.

MORE:Glen Rock man pleads guilty to child porn charges

MORE:Red Lion residents unite: 'I feel burdened to clean the town up'

MORE:New season marks a new name for the York Revolution's stadium

Police said he told investigators during an interview a few hours after the shooting that he met Holmes through social media. He came down to York the day before so he and Holmes could hang out and ride his dirt bike, charging documents show.

Mongold told police he dropped Holmes in Springettsbury Township around 11 p.m. A half hour later, he said she called him and asked him to pick her back up so she could fight someone in York, the documents show.

Holmes allegedly directed Mongold to Jackson Street while she was on the phone in a mounting argument with her adversary, charging documents show.

Mongold testified at the hearing that when they saw the group, he was going to park the van down the street. Holmes, he said, then stuck her head out her window and said something to the group.

“After that, I just heard gunshots, and I took off,” he said.

The shots came from his right, and he said Holmes had a black gun with a silver top.

Under cross-examination by Holmes’ attorney, Mongold said he didn’t see who fired the gun. He also didn’t remember if she wore a ski mask, didn’t know what she said out the window, and didn’t know how many shots were fired.

He insisted he wasn’t armed.

“I didn’t bring no gun,” he said.

Mongold drove off after the gunshots were fired.

Investigators heard the shots coming from the van on security camera video that recorded the incident. The video also showed a person firing once at the van from a breezeway, charging documents show.

More:'New life again': York County woman explains why she faked death in Ukraine

More:Investigators noted a child molester's penchant for firefighting. The truth was even darker.

More:Over 30 fire companies respond to Red Lion fire that destroyed three buildings

Police said an alert went out for the van. By 1 a.m., about 25 minutes after police responded to the shooting, Springettsbury Township police spotted the vehicle and followed it to an apartment complex, charging documents show.

Holmes allegedly bolted from the van when it was stopped, Mongold told police. A search of his phone during the investigation showed a female texted a warning to not rat her out and that he has a lot to close, charging documents show.

Mongold also denied he conspired to rent the van, nor did he conspire to fight or shoot anyone, according to police.

Holmes was arrested about a week later.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After hearing the testimony and arguments at last Thursday’s hearing, district court Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. found there was enough evidence for the case to move the trial.

He advanced it to the York County Court of Common Pleas and scheduled Holmes’ formal arraignment for March 22.

Boxley also ordered drug/alcohol and mental health evaluations for Holmes.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.