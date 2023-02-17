Investigators noted a child molester's penchant for firefighting. The truth was even darker.

When Hanover police accused Frank Pittenturf Jr. of child molestation in July 2021, investigators described his reported penchant for firefighting — a fascination that helped them identify Pittenturf as the suspect.

Pittenturf earned a reputation among Hanover firefighters for showing up at fire calls, sporting fire and EMS insignia and even riding a bicycle rigged with emergency lights around the borough.

What investigators described as a penchant, however, pointed to a darker history that went largely unremarked upon earlier this month when the 58-year-old pleaded guilty in the molestation case: Pittenturf twice did time on arson and other charges in cases in York and Adams counties dating back to the early 1990s.

He was apparently drawn to the thrill of fire scenes.

“He’d ride around town on his bicycle. He had an antenna on his bicycle that was wired up to a scanner that was mounted on his handlebars,” said Chief Anthony Clousher of Hanover Area Fire & Rescue. “He probably gets very excited when he sees fire trucks and wanted to be part of that.”

Clousher dealt with Pittenturf many times over the last decade, he said, as firefighters saw the man hanging out at fires — including a few he allegedly set.

Years ago, before he was chief, Clousher said, he worked investigations as a firefighter.

One night, when the company responded to a vehicle fire, Clousher remembered his boss at the time calling him over. His colleague pointed Pittenturf out to him, telling Clousher to turn nonchalantly and glance at a man leaning on a pole near the fire scene.

“That man’s name is Frank Pittenturf,” Clousher remembered his boss saying. “Remember that face and remember that name.”

Clousher said Pittenturf may have worked as a volunteer firefighter and had some training in Gettysburg before he was charged in a series of arsons there in the early ‘90s. That, at least, was the story Clousher once heard from a colleague. The York Dispatch was unable to independently confirm some of the details of Pittenturf's background. Fire officials in Gettysburg did not respond to requests for comment.

Clousher didn’t know how Pittenturf later came to Hanover, but he knew him by sight when a couple of fires were set in 2010.

Pittenturf went to prison for those fires for several years.

Fast-forward to this month, and Pittenturf is returning to prison again after admitting to molesting a child and to allegations in two separate cases — one for failing to register as a sex offender and another for a misdemeanor weapons charge.

A judge sentenced Pittenturf to a total of 6-12 years of incarceration and three years of probation during a Feb. 6 hearing that roped all three cases together in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

In the molestation case, the 58-year-old pleaded guilty last September to a felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. Two other charges were dropped, court records show.

Pittenturf also pleaded guilty then to failing to notify Pennsylvania State Police that he moved to a new address in late 2021 while he was registered as a 10-year sex offender on the state’s Megan’s Law site. The requirement apparently came out of an attempted rape case dating back to 1993.

In the third case, he pleaded guilty to having a stun gun when Hanover police arrested him in July 2021 on a warrant from the molestation charges, documents show.

On top of the prison term, the judge ordered Pittenturf to complete state sex offender treatment. He also re-registered on the Megan’s Law site — the name refers to a federal law that requires law enforcement agencies to provide information on sex offenders.

Pittenturf's reputed fascination with firefighting led police to him during the molestation investigation, according to records in the most recent molestation case.

The victim told police, while alleging rapes that occurred around 2017 or 2018, that Pittenturf often wore fire-related shirts, rode a mountain bike with lights on it and owned a rack where he stored fire gear, according to charging documents.

When investigators later interviewed Pittenturf about the accusations, they said he showed up to the interview wearing a jacket with a fire department patch on it and a baseball hat with a department insignia on it. He carried a handheld radio.

Pittenturf allegedly admitted knowing the victim, noting he believed the youth was possibly abused at home. But he denied sexually abusing the child, charging documents show.

He was charged a few months after the interview.

His firefighting love was on display on social media around the same time.

Images posted to Facebook show him wearing various apparel, including gear in one photo, a Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services hat in another, and a Gettysburg Fire Department shirt in a third.

His page also shows a couple of earlier attempts to raise money for Southeastern Adams. A member at the department said Pittenturf was never a firefighter or an EMT there.

A decade earlier, he allegedly raised alarms with Hanover firefighters.

Clousher remembered responding to a blaze at 20-22 York St. in May 2010. The building was vacant at the time, but the first floor once housed a Super Subs shop, he said.

As crews doused the flames, Clousher said, his boss came up, asked him if he remembered the guy from the car fire and noted that the same man was standing down the street. The boss suggested Clousher go talk to him.

Clousher was a captain at the time, and he said he casually chatted up Pittenturf, asking him what he'd witnessed at the scene.

A local photographer was also at the scene.

Clousher said he asked the photographer — Steve Roth, of 911 Photography — to snap one of him and Pittenturf, and that it was later used in court to prove Pittenturf was at the scene.

Roth provided that photo to The York Dispatch, saying he was aware of Pittenturf's reputation in the Hanover area. He also remembered the night he took the photo and generally corroborated Clousher's version of events.

"The [first] photograph I got wasn’t very clear," Roth recalled, "so I asked [then-]Capt. Clousher to go over near him and I would ask them to take a picture together, and to my great surprise this guy was more than happy to pose for a picture."

Later that same night, after firefighters brought the Super Subs fire under control, the firefighters were called out again.

Clousher said they responded to a bush fire in the same block as Pittenturf’s address. Pittenturf was standing there too, and Clousher said he told firefighters he found the blaze while on his way home.

He later confessed to police he set the bush fire because he got excited seeing the earlier building fire, Clousher said.

According to court records, Pittenturf reportedly told police he started the fire by burning a carpet inside the building.

Pittenturf was charged with felony counts of arson, risking catastrophe in one case, and with reckless burning in a second case. He was also charged with having two portable radios and a charger that were stolen from the York City Fire Department and Felton Fire Co.

He later pleaded no contest in all three cases and was sentenced in January 2011 to 3-6 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

A judge also ordered him to pay $225,000 in restitution.

York County Clerk Daniel Byrnes said almost none of that money was paid, according to his office's records.

A payment summary from Byrnes' office shows Pittenturf owes a balance of $292,500. The total includes the restitution plus fines and costs from the 2010 cases, the current cases and a theft case from 2019.

He’s paid off about $219, the document shows.

Clousher said he had other run-ins with Pittenturf beyond the Super Subs fire.

“We’ve had some confrontations, I guess, is the best way to say it,” he said.

At a different fire, he said he asked Pittenturf point-blank why he was at the scene. Pittenturf claimed that a captain gave him permission to work traffic control.

As they argued that point, Clousher said, he then asked the would-be firefighter if he had started the blaze. Pittenturf said no. Clousher then remembered pressing the man to explain why he always seemed to be at the scene of suspicious fires.

Pittenturf provided a series of excuses that didn't satisfy Clousher.

On another fire call, Clousher said, Pittenturf asked him why the firefighter didn't appear to like him.

Clousher said he didn't hold back: He openly accused Pittenturf of being an arsonist. According to Clousher, Pittenturf replied that he didn't do that anymore.

That conversation referenced a series of criminal cases in Adams County from the early ‘90s, according to Clousher.

Pittenturf, as a 27-year-old, faced a variety of criminal charges across four cases filed in April 1992, stemming from four separate fires. A Gettysburg Times clipping from 1992 shows police accused him of starting fires in a garage, a trailer, a 1969 Studebaker and an apartment building.

According to the newspaper report, Pittenturf allegedly used a lighter to burn materials in a basement storeroom and a laundry room.

Court documents show he was found guilty of arson in at least two of the cases in December 1993, including the one involving the building fire. Guilty verdicts are also noted on other counts such as burglary, trespassing, reckless endangerment and risking catastrophe.

Those four cases followed a separate arson case from 1989, according to court documents.

He was also charged with attempted rape in another case in 1993.

Matthew Sembach, Pittenturf’s attorney in the most recent molestation case, said he was required to register as a sex offender from a conviction in 1994. Sembach said he believed Pittenturf pleaded guilty to spare the victim and victim’s family further trauma from a trial.

Messages left with other people associated with Pittenturf were not returned.

The court documents list Kristin Rice served as Pittenturf’s attorney in the rape and 1992 arson cases.

Rice said she remembers his name but doesn’t remember representing him. She noted that she has represented thousands of clients in the intervening three decades. The Adams County District Attorney’s Office also had no information on the cases.

A document stored in a U.S. Department of Education database provides some insight into Pittenturf’s fascination with firefighting and emergency services.

The document describes a program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that produced a newspaper written by inmates at the Adams and Franklin county prisons that ran from 1992 to 1993. The goal, according to the cover sheet, was to teach writing skills to adult education students.

Pittenturf’s name shows up on several entries. The project’s timeline coincides with dates from the arson cases.

Three articles in the inmates' newspaper recount the histories of the Gettysburg Fire Department, the Life Lion rescue helicopter and the Medic 28 ambulance out of Gettysburg.

The document also includes poems that Pittenturf wrote, with one about motherhood, and a couple of religious texts, including one on forgiveness.

“It means to drop all charges against the others," a line of one poem, credited to F. Pittenturf Jr., reads. "It means to cancel angry demands of restitution required from the other person.”

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.